media release: À La Mode Market is a celebration of all things cute and kawaii. It will feature a curated selection of 25 makers and artists offering adorable handmade items and delicious baked goods. Located near downtown, accessible by transit, the Aubergine community space on Williamson street is surrounded by so many cute local shops and cafes! Plan your perfect summer Saturday by stopping by our inaugural market where you'll find a curated selection of the cutest and prettiest art in town!