media release: A Leap Above Dance presents The Nutcracker Dream. A ballet that is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffman fantasy with music by Peter Llyich Tchaikovsky about a girl named Clara who received a magical Nutcracker on Christmas Eve. Audiences of all ages will enjoy experiencing the mystery of Drosselmeyer, dolls coming to life, dancing snowflakes, animated characters from the land of the sweets, a magical Sugar Plum Fairy, and even a battle scene between mice and soldiers!

Join us in celebrating our 24th year of bringing this magical holiday tradition to our community.