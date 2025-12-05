RSVP for A Legacy Beyond the Stars

media release: Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (ULGMYP) 4th Annual Gala: A Legacy Beyond the Stars

6:00 pm – 11:30 pm CST, Saturday, December 13, 2025, Madison Marriott South, 706 John Nolen Dr, Madison, WI 53713

Tickets: Early Bird $125, YP Member $135, General Admission $150

Ticket link: 4th Annual Gala: A Legacy Beyond the Stars | BetterWorld

A celebratory evening of culture, community, and purpose featuring DJ Gemini Gilly, a three-course dinner with heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, 50/50 raffle, and recognition of emerging Black leaders. Proceeds support ULGMYP’s scholarships and year-round programs that uplift young professionals and local youth.

ULGMYP is a volunteer-led chapter advancing equity through service, leadership, and advocacy. Each year our members contribute over 12,000 volunteer hours, partner with 130+ local organizations, and impact more than 30,000 community members. This gala is our annual fundraiser to power that work in Greater Madison.

Accessibility: Hotel and event spaces are ADA accessible.