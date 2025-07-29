A Liberated Life: The Power of Living a Life of Your Choosing

media release: The Melanin Project webinar with Keena Atkinson, founder & CEO of R’oujie Wellness

Ready to reclaim your power, protect your peace, and build wealth on your terms? Tap in for this powerful virtual session that will move you, inspire you, and motivate you to take that next step.

Keena’s story is a testimony of transformation from teen motherhood, foster care, domestic violence, and bankruptcy… to housing stability, wealth, wellness, and purpose.

You’ll learn:

· Keena’s Wellness Triads for a life of freedom, longevity & purpose

· Power moves to protect your time, mindset, and peace

· Daily practices that spark lasting change

· How to build a liberated life in community, not isolation

This is for:

· The healers, the dreamers, the builders

· Anyone rebuilding their life or their finances

· Everyone ready to live life on their own terms

FREE, limited spots!

Don’t miss this empowering session!

Register now: www.themelaninproject2053.com/ event-list