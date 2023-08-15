A Little Gathering with Literacy Network

to

Little Palace 225 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Our friends at American Chinese restaurant Little Palace (225 King St) are hosting a “Little Gathering with Literacy Network” on Tuesday, August 15, from 4:30-7:30 pm.

Drop in at any time to socialize, network, and learn more about Literacy Network. Complimentary appetizers, non-alcoholic beverages, and sparkling wine will be offered as supplies last. A full bar and appetizer menu will also be available for purchase.

In addition, during the entire month of August, $1 from each slushie, Lychee-Tini, & Lychee Lemonade sold will go to Literacy Network. Stop by any time during the month to participate in this fundraiser!

Info

Little Palace 225 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - A Little Gathering with Literacy Network - 2023-08-15 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Little Gathering with Literacy Network - 2023-08-15 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Little Gathering with Literacy Network - 2023-08-15 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Little Gathering with Literacy Network - 2023-08-15 16:30:00 ical