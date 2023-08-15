media release: Our friends at American Chinese restaurant Little Palace (225 King St) are hosting a “Little Gathering with Literacy Network” on Tuesday, August 15, from 4:30-7:30 pm.

Drop in at any time to socialize, network, and learn more about Literacy Network. Complimentary appetizers, non-alcoholic beverages, and sparkling wine will be offered as supplies last. A full bar and appetizer menu will also be available for purchase.

In addition, during the entire month of August, $1 from each slushie, Lychee-Tini, & Lychee Lemonade sold will go to Literacy Network. Stop by any time during the month to participate in this fundraiser!