7:30 pm on 3/14-15 and 2 pm, 3/16.. $47 ($15 students).

media release: Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece, A Little Night Music, is set in early 20th-century Sweden on the longest night of the year. Sondheim’s ravishing score, featuring one of his best-known songs , “Send in the Clowns,” is entirely written in ¾ time.

The story explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress, Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her: a lawyer named Fredrik Egerman and Carl-Magnus Malcolm, a military officer. When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik’s town, the estranged lovers’ passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrik’s wife, Anne; Desirée’s current lover Carl-Magnus; and Carl-Magnus’ wife, Charlotte. Both men – as well as their jealous wives – agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend at Desirée’s mother’s country estate.

In the perpetual twilight of the Nordic summer, lovers waltz in and out of each other’s lives and arms during a weekend romp filled with possibility, second chances, and endless surprises.