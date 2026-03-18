A Look at Our Local Watersheds on Madison’s West Side

media release: Most of us walk the trails at Pope Farm Conservancy without realizing we are standing on a major hydrological divide of three different watersheds: Black Earth Creek, Sugar River, and Pheasant Branch Creek.

The Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy will host a special public talk on April 8, at 7 PM about local watersheds with guest speaker Jim Bachhuber, retired stormwater professional and current chair of the city of Middleton’s Water Resources Management Commission. Jim will present on Pope Farm Conservancy’s connection to Pheasant Branch Creek and offer a unique insider’s perspective on how we manage water flow across the three watersheds that meet at Pope Farm.

The talk will also cover the rain event and subsequent flooding that occurred in August 2018. Come learn about the technical challenges of water resource management and the ongoing efforts being implemented to protect our local ecosystem.

FREE & Open to the Public (No registration required—all are welcome)