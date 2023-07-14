A Look Back in History
The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
courtesy Madison Parks
media release: Live at The Glen featuring Tom Martinelli. Join us on the patio as we learn about the history of The Glen Golf Park with Tom Martinelli, a local historian and neighbor of The Glen. If you love history and enjoy storytelling, this event is perfect for you!
Lectures & Seminars