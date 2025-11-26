2/5-15, at 7 pm Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7 pm Saturday, and 2 pm Sunday. $43/$41.

media release: Prepare for an inventive and intimate theatrical event as Theatre LILA presents A Love Letter, an original creation born from our signature style.

In collaboration with the ridiculously talented choreographer AJ Juarez, we blend the boundaries of art to craft a vibrant fusion of live music, poignant text, evocative dance, and poetry. This is not a formal production—it’s a whimsical pop-up performance staged in an intimate setting, designed to delight and surprise you in a smaller, closer playing space.

Embracing the "Season of Love," this piece is a joyful exploration of connection, affection, and the myriad ways we communicate matters of the heart without always speaking a word. Experience the power of storytelling through movement as LILA invites you into a performance that is vibrant, immediate, and full of heart.

Join us for a unique theatrical embrace—a true love letter to our audience.