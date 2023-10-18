A Luther Memorial Church History

press release: An illustrated talk to mark the centennial of the construction of Luther Memorial Church will be presented by Gary Tipler, an architectural historian versed in the works of Claude & Starck, Architects. The church building was patterned after European cathedrals in the Gothic Revival style. It was completed and dedicated on October 28, 1923. The talk will focus on the story of the building, its siting and changes over the years. A reception with light refreshments to follow. No registration necessary.