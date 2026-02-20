A Mad Hatter's Tea Party

Cambridge Winery, Cambridge 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

media release: Purchase tickets to our annual fundraising gala and help support live music in our community. All proceeds go to the Summer Concert Series at Veterans Park.

Advance tickets will be held at will call at the entrance. Tickets are $50 if purchased in advance and $65 at the door. A table for eight is available for $400 and includes two bottles of wine.

