A Madea Family Funeral
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: [PG-13, 1hr 49 min, Comedy, 2019] Starring Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis & Patrice Lovely. A joyous family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgi, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets.
Fabulous fun on a Friday night.
Info
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Movies