A Madison Legacy

media release: Presented by WisPolitics and the Wisconsin Historical Society

Step into history during a special Author Happy Hour on Thursday, Nov. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with former Wisconsin Sen. Fred Risser, a longtime Madison Democrat, to discuss and sign his new book: "Forward for the People: The Autobiography of America’s Longest Serving Legislator," published by Wisconsin Historical Society Press.

See more on the book: www.wisconsinhistory.org/Records/Article/CS17371

Following a welcome and opening remarks by WHS Director & CEO Christian Øverland, Risser will be joined by coauthor Doug Moe and WisPolitics President Jeff Mayers for a discussion about the book and his perspectives on Wisconsin government over his 64-year career. The book signing will follow the program.

Appetizers and a cash bar will be available courtesy of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Please register for this free event with the front desk by calling 608-255-4861 or emailing reception@madisonclub.org