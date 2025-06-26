media release: France | 1966 | DCP | 103 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Claude Lelouch

Cast: Anouk Aimée, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Pierre Barouh

In Deauville, a widowed racecar driver (Trintignant) and a grieving script supervisor (Aimée) meet while visiting their children at boarding school. The two gradually form a romantic bond during a shared trip back to Paris. As their love begins to blossom, past traumas resurface, culminating in a poignant and memorable conclusion. Winner of Oscars for Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Film, Lelouch’s stylish direction and Francis Lai’s eminently hummable score make A Man and a Woman “probably the most efficacious make-out movie of the swinging 60s!” (Pauline Kael, The New Yorker). A recently restored DCP will be screened.

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.