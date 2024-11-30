A Map for Falesteen: A Palestinian Child's Search for Home
Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
from the Activist Calendar: Sat. Nov. 30, 11:00 am Pinney Branch Library (204 Cottage Grove Rd.) A Map for Falasteen: A Palestinian Child’s Search for Home! Story Hour About Palestine – best for 5 -9 years old, but all are welcome. Part of the Read Palestine Week. More info? readpalestine@gmail.com
