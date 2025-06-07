A Midsummer Night's Dream

media release: By William Shakespeare; directed by David Daniel. Runs June 7 - October 5.

What better way to start off your summer than with the play that started it all? A sparkling and poetic pop-up book, bursting across the sylvan Hill stage, propelled by magic, romance and the very best kind of mischief. This merry chase is led by a delightful pair of Pucks, as humankind and fairykind alike head to the woods in search of their best selves. And we do the same. Because Midsummer is, above all, a celebration of humanity at its finest; a playground for actors and audience alike. Bring your kids, your kin, your fun-loving friends. This story was built to be experienced alongside your favorite people, beneath a vast and star-strewn sky. Partake, and be merry. Runs June 7 - October 5.

Featuring: Nate Burger, Joshua Castille, Maggie Cramer, Jim DeVita, Tim Gittings, Casey Hoekstra, Josh Krause, Elizabeth Ledo, Sam Luis Massaro, Samantha Newcomb, James Ridge, Marcus Truschinski

A NOTE: Pieces of this production will be performed using American Sign Language (ASL), while remaining accessible to hearing audiences. For information on accessibility, including ASL interpreted and captioned performances, visit americanplayers.org/accessibility.

Synopsis

Love weaves a tangled web in this iconic Shakespearean fairy tale. Hermia and her beloved Lysander flee into the forest to avoid Hermia’s arranged marriage to Demetrius. They’re pursued by Demetrius himself, along with Helena, who is, in turn, in love with Demetrius. In that same forest, Oberon and Titania – king and queen of the fairies – are having a quarrel of their own. And when Oberon enlists his accomplice Puck, aka Robin Goodfellow to throw some magic into the mix, everyone - including a hilarious group of “rude mechanicals” led by Nick Bottom – gets caught up in the spell.