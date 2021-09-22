× Expand Darren Lee Tom Kilps and Michaela King in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" from Madison Ballet.

Sept. 7 update: Madison Ballet is thrilled to announce it will present four performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream as a free, outdoor production for in-person audiences. Performances will take place at Delafield’s SummerStage and at Madison’s Warner Park later this month.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

SummerStage - Delafield: Friday, September 17-Saturday, September 18 | 7:30pm

Warner Park - Madison: Wednesday, September 22-Thursday, September 23 | 7:30pm

Over 18 months have passed since the Madison Ballet has performed on stage. “After everything our dancers, audiences, and communities have been through, being able to bring this production to the stage is a true triumph of the creative spirit,” says Artistic Director Sara Stewart Schumann. “There’s nothing as rewarding as dancing for a live audience. It’s what our dancers train and prepare for, and it’s what they live for.”

Madison Ballet’s production of Midsummer was set to take the stage in March 2020 before its pandemic-forced closure. “As a dancer, it means the world to get back on stage,” says principal dancer and Ballet Master Shannon Quirk. “As artists, we now have a different appreciation for this work after such a long hiatus. There’s just genuine excitement to get to do what I love again, and share it with the community.”

Midsummer tells the story of four star-crossed lovers who find magic and folly in an enchanted forest home to mischievous fairies and sprites. “The outdoor setting is an ideal backdrop for this magical story,” says Schumann. “These shows will create an immersive experience for our guests while allowing the dancers to draw from the energy of a live audience. This unique combination will surely make for a memorable performance for everyone involved.”

“We at Madison Ballet are always looking for ways to break down barriers and increase access to dance. After all this time away, we are so grateful to invite our whole community to share in this celebration free of charge,” says Jonathan Solari, CEO.

While this performance is free, making online reservations is recommended. To register, visit madisonballet.org/midsummer. SummerStage is located in Lapham Peak Unit Kettle Moraine State Forest, with $5 parking per vehicle or free parking with a State Park sticker. Free parking is available at Warner Park. In the case of inclement weather, Madison Ballet has reserved SummerStage on September 19th and Warner Park on September 24th for rainchecks.

For 40 years, Madison Ballet has been an integral part of the vibrant Dane County arts community. Full-scale productions of inspiring traditional ballets, innovative contemporary performances, and the timeless holiday tradition of “The Nutcracker” reach more than 13,000 people each year. The School of Madison Ballet empowers students of all ages and skill levels with the poise, confidence, discipline, and fundamental life skills intrinsic to the study of dance. Outreach programming, presented in partnership with dozens of local school and community groups, enriches thousands of young people’s lives by introducing them to the joy of dance.