press release: A selection of the most iconic paintings from The Phillips Collection, America’s first museum of modern art, will be on view in A Modern Vision: European Masterworks from The Phillips Collection. From Nov. 15, 2019, to March 22, 2020, the exhibition will feature 50 masterworks by towering figures of European modernism, including Edouard Manet, Gustave Caillebotte, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Pierre Bonnard, Wassily Kandinsky, Amedeo Modigliani and Pablo Picasso.