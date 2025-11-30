A Mozart Celebration

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Bethel will present its final music series event of 2025, a celebration of the music of Wolfgang Mozart. The program will include famous works by Mozart for piano solo and orchestra, violin solo and orchestra, and vocalists and orchestra.  The orchestra will consist of 15 professional musicians from the Madison area, featuring pianist Stephen Self, violinist Wes Luke and soloist Jing Zhang. The concert is free and open to all, with a reception to follow.

Info

Music
