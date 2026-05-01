Sharing the Spirit of America: A Nationwide Reading of the Declaration of Independence

media release: Just as the Declaration of Independence was read to the people on July 8, 1776, now, 250-years later, Americans in all 50 States and 16 Territories of the United States will read the Declaration of Independence ‘together’. The Declaration will be read simultaneously at state capitols, city halls, county and municipal buildings, schools, libraries, community centers, parks, and other public places of gathering across the nation.

Join the Wisconsin America250 Commission and WDVA in the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda where the Badger State will celebrate this historic milestone with a reading of Declaration of Independence at 5 p.m. CDT.

Can’t make it to the Capitol?

Find a Reading Near You:

View A Map of Locations

Host Your Own Reading:

Download a Copy of the Declaration of Independence

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Special thanks to the Hawaii America250 Commission for organizing this nation!