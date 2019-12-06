press release: A Naughty Nun's Christmas Tail is Novice Sister Chronica Lewinski's Novice Project. Her project is to raise funds so The Mad City Sisters can bring a Mental Health First Aid training course addressing mental health crisis management on the streets and in our communities to Madison that will be open to the public.

This is NOT your garden variety Christmas Show. The performers are Nv. Sr. Chronica, Sister Perversula Fellatiopia, and The Widow Most High Sister Shawnti Fey of the Mad City Sisters and we will be performing Christmas parodies of all your childhood favorites. IF you are easily offended stay at home.

The Sisters will be holding a 50/50 raffle, $5 suggested donation at the door, no one turned away for lack of funds. The Art In is 21+ and has ample parking behind building, accessible to all types of handicaps.

The evening will start at 8pm with a 30 minute Meet and Greet with The Mad City Sisters.

The show will start at 8:30pm and you will still have plenty of time to go barhopping or whatever.