A New Era in Poverty Policy? The Social Safety Net in the Second Trump Administration

media release: With each new presidential administration comes the possibility of changes to public assistance programs. With the start of the second Trump administration and Republican control of both the House and Senate, our panelists will discuss the policies and administrative moves that they are tracking. This will include food assistance (SNAP), Medicaid, child care subsidies, and benefits provided through the tax system like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Child Tax Credit (CTC). They will also discuss how changes in the federal bureaucracy could affect program administration.

Bradley Hardy, professor, McCourt School of Public Policy, Georgetown University*

Pamela Herd, professor of social policy, Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, University of Michigan*

Joshua McCabe, director of social policy, Niskanen Center

Angela Rachidi, senior fellow and Rowe Scholar, American Enterprise Institute*

* IRP Affilliate