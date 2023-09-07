A New Kind of Christian

media release: Brian McLaren joins Bethel on September 7 at 7:00 pm for an evening of straight talk about Christianity and genuine inspiration. McLaren is a Christian thinker, author, and activist. In 2015, he was recognized by Time magazine as one of the 25 Most Influential Evangelicals in America. Since that recognition, he has left the evangelical church and is no longer a pastor. His journey mirrors that of millions of Christians who have left the religion they were handed to become a different kind of Christian. He writes about this transformation in his more than dozen books. As a former pastor, Brian D. McLaren is a champion for a more loving, inclusive, and contemplative Christianity. A faculty member at the Center for Action and Contemplation, he teaches ways to reconnect with the message that Jesus lived and died for—unconditional love. He is a faculty member of The Living School and podcaster with Learning How to See, which are part of the Center for Action and Contemplation. His newest book Do I Stay Christian? (May 2022) shows how people of faith benefit from religious doubts and how by confronting the ugly realities of Christian history, people are shaped by the grace and life of Christ.

The event begins with a pop/soul group sing (accompanied by the Bethel band) at 6:30 pm. McLaren's talk is at 7 pm, followed by a Q&A.