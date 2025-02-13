A New Narrative for "Russian History"

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: Marina Mogilner is professor of history at the University of Illinois Chicago. Ilya Gerasimov is the executive editor of the journal Ab Imperio. In this presentation, they will discuss their two-volume co-edited project A New Imperial History of Northern Eurasia, 600-1918: From Russian to Global History. In particular, the project explores ways to decolonize, de-Russify, and decenter the field of "Russian history."