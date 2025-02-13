A New Narrative for "Russian History"

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: Marina Mogilner is professor of history at the University of Illinois Chicago. Ilya Gerasimov is the executive editor of the journal Ab Imperio. In this presentation, they will discuss their two-volume co-edited project A New Imperial History of Northern Eurasia, 600-1918: From Russian to Global History. In particular, the project explores ways to decolonize, de-Russify, and decenter the field of "Russian history."

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-3379
Google Calendar - A New Narrative for "Russian History" - 2025-02-13 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A New Narrative for "Russian History" - 2025-02-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A New Narrative for "Russian History" - 2025-02-13 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A New Narrative for "Russian History" - 2025-02-13 16:00:00 ical