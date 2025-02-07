A Night in February

media release: Admission is free, but please reserve your spot by on Eventbrite!

The evening will see five comedic shorts starring Issaka Aguirre, Mike Brady, Nate Ehresman, Noah Ehresman, Jocelyn Hannah, Shane Heim, Sarah Johnson, Tom Kastle, Valarie Kratochwill, Emily Morrison Weeks, Colleen Murphy, Ethan Richard, Kierstyn Torres, and Ryan Zaugg.

The shorts are:

An Irish Engagement, written by Walter Watts, tells the story of the zany lengths young lovers will go to in order to marry the person they truly love. This one act play also includes several Irish folk songs that will be sung by the cast. It had originally been presented in the 1800’s as a vehicle for a prominent Irish comedian of the time.

A Matter of Husbands, written by Ferenc Molnar and translated by Benjamin Glazer, is a tale of two women and the secrets they unravel together. It will start with a musical number which the character of the Famous Actress will sing and then lead into the confrontation between these two women.

Yesterday, written by Colin Campbell Clements, shows us that some things are meant to be when love is concerned. It’s a beautiful story of two people that find each other again after 40 years. There is some sound design involved with this one. At the end there will be a waltz in which the two cast members will not only dance, but also sing with each other.

He Said and She Said, written by Alice Gerstenberg, exposes us to the plight of gossip, puts friendships to the test, and challenges love. It’s a fast-paced comedy.

Fourteen, written by Alice Gerstenberg, shows us what happens when a strong and determined woman faces off against mother nature. As the phone constantly rings, more bad news occurs and the main character does everything in her power to ensure that the dinner event goes as planned, but a blizzard has other ideas for her.

