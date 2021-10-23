× Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography Kinfolk

media release: We would like to invite you to join us for "A Night of Elegance": An Adult Prom Benefiting FOSTER of Dane County. We have an elegant evening of fun planned for you as you dance the night away. Live music is provided by Madison's very own KINFOLK and we are excited to welcome and introduce the Curvy Queenz of Dallas to our community in a special performance!

Get your tickets today and support this great cause. Follow us on social media to stay up to date on event updates.

**FORMAL ATTIRE IS REQUIRED**

SATURDAY OCTOBER 23 FROM 7-11PM, Angell Park Pavilion, 315 Park Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

$50 Single ($75 VIP available through 10/16)/ $85 couple

https://www. facebook.com/FosterDaneCounty