A Night of Magic & Wonder

press release: Join Delta Sigma Theta Sorority-Madison Alumnae Chapter for our 25th Annual Heart and Soul Scholarship Ball!

Saturday, February 29, 2020!

Ticket prices after January 13, 2020: $45 Single – $35 Student – $75 Couple – $320 Table of 10

Please use #MACHEARTANDSOUL2020 to help us promote our event.

Proceeds from this event will benefit M.A.C., our educational programs, and scholarship fund.