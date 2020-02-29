A Night of Magic & Wonder

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join Delta Sigma Theta Sorority-Madison Alumnae Chapter for our 25th Annual Heart and Soul Scholarship Ball!

 Saturday, February 29, 2020!

 Ticket prices after January 13, 2020: $45 Single – $35 Student – $75 Couple – $320 Table of 10

Please use #MACHEARTANDSOUL2020 to help us promote our event.

 Proceeds from this event will benefit M.A.C., our educational programs, and scholarship fund.

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers, Special Events
