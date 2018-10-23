press release: Please join us for A Night Out for Healing House, our annual fundraiser. Healing House will be the first medical respite center in Wisconsin, which will assist homeless families in Dane County. Our 8-10 bed facility will be staffed 24/7 with medically trained staff and volunteers.

Generously Sponsored by HotelRED. Hosted by: Heather Stetzer, Brandon Rounds, Eldonna Hazen, Corkey Custer, Paul Karch, Elizabeth Kirchstein, Steven Koslov & Mary Fulton, Carolyn Brandes, Payal Khandhar, Caroline Racine Gilles, Jennifer Kempfert, Becky Schigiel, Lamarr Gibson, Linda Newman, Deborah Mejchar, Phil Haslanger, Janice Toliver, Helyn Luisi-Mills, Erica Anderson, Jalateefa Joe-Meyers, Angela Russell, Linda Ketcham, Terri Johnson, Kathy Eckenrod

Silent Auction, Live Music by Hannah Busse, Hors d'oeuvres, Cash Bar

Recommended contribution: $50 and up

Presentation at 6pm

Together we can open the doors to the Healing House. (Contact Development Director Kathy Eckenrod with Questions: kathy@emum.org)