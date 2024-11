Two Crows Theatre Company, 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday. $35.

media release: Human cloning is the subject of this beguiling hour-long psychological thriller that blends topical scientific speculation with a stunning portrait of the relationship between fathers and their sons.

Directed by Dee Dee Batteast

Starring David Daniel & Marcus Truschinski