Studio Dansu

"A Nutcracker Masquerade," 2:30 & 6:30 pm on 12/7 and 2:30 pm, 12/8, Bartell Theatre. $20 ($16 ages under 10).

media release: Join us for a contemporary retelling of The Nutcracker with Tchaikovsky’s beloved score. When Clara receives a nutcracker on Christmas Eve, her dreams take her on a grand adventure. Follow Clara and her Nutcracker Prince to the wondrous Land of Sweets, Land of Amusements, and Land of Flowers where a fantastic cast of characters awaits.

Meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, mischievous mice, brave toy soldiers, and so many more! Dozens of local young performers join Dansu Dance Company onstage for these holiday performances. It’s a spectacular holiday treat for the entire family!

