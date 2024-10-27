A Page of Madness
media release: Japan | 1926 | DCP | 97 min.
Director: Teinosuke Kinugasa
Cast: Masuo Inoue, Ayako Iijima, Yoshie Nakagawa
Based on a story by co-screenwriter Yusanari Kawabata, this silent film milestone has been hailed as the Japanese equivalent of The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. A Page of Madness focuses on a husband struggling to connect with his insane wife amidst the harrowing asylum where she lives and he works as a janitor. Disturbing and daring, the film was considered lost for over 40 years until director Kinugasa discovered a single 35mm print hidden in his home. The digital version that will be shown features a score by the Alloy Orchestra.