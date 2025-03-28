A Parcel of Rogues, KeyReel Raskolenko

media release: In celebration of all things Scottish, we’re hosting a one-of-a-kind music workshop and concert, and would love for you to attend!

On Friday, March 28 at 7pm, join us at Bethany Ministry Center/Evangelical Free Church for a Scottish Music Workshop, led by concert musicians. Bring your instrument (flute, trumpet, cello, accordion, or whatever suits your fancy) and learn some authentic Scottish music. Suited for all ages and skill levels! Listeners are also welcome.

Afterwards, enjoy a concert starting at 8pm featuring talented Scottish country dance musicians. The duo A Parcel of Rogues (with Susie Petrov on piano and Glenfidditch Scottish Fiddle Competition champion Calum Pasqua on fiddle) and guest fiddler KeyReel Raskolenko will play both classic and contemporary Scottish tunes. Then, stay for some sweet treats with a post-concert dessert bar!

You’re welcome to just attend the concert—no musical skills required!

The suggested total cost for the workshop, concert, and dessert bar is $15.