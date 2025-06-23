media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory and FlakPhoto present the documentary A Photographic Memory with director Rachel Seed in person on Monday, June 23, at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations appreciated.

A Photographic Memory | Rachel Seed | USA | 2024 | 85 minutes

Winner of the Truer Than Fiction Award at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards and a New York Times Critic’s Pick, A Photographic Memory is an intimate, genre-bending portrait of the filmmaker’s trailblazing mother, Sheila Turner Seed – a vibrant and pioneering journalist, photographer, and filmmaker, who died suddenly and tragically when Rachel was just 18 months old. Uncovering the vast archive Turner Seed produced, including lost interviews with iconic photographers Henri Cartier-Bresson, Bruce Davidson, Cecil Beaton, Lisette Model, and Gordon Parks, and others, Rachel attempts to build a posthumous relationship with her mother through her interviews, photographs, journals, films, and the stories of those who remember her. The result is an unlikely mother-daughter conversation that evades time and space, exploring universal themes of memory, loss, and legacy. (Zeitgiest Films)

Director Rachel Seed will be present and will hold a Q&A session after the screening. Special thanks to Andy Adams at FlakPhoto for making this screening possible. Film running time is 85 minutes.