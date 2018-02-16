press release: All are welcome to join the DMNA Social Justice Committee for a viewing of A Place at the Table (2013, 84 minutes). Fifty million people in the United States—including one in five children—suffer from hunger and do not get enough to eat on a regular basis to be healthy and active. This film follows three families struggling with food insecurity and ultimately shows us how hunger ad obesity pose serious economic, social and cultural implications for our nation, and how food access issues could be solved once and for all.