A Place at the Table

Google Calendar - A Place at the Table - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Place at the Table - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Place at the Table - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Place at the Table - 2018-02-16 19:00:00

Wingra School 718 Gilmore St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: All are welcome to join the DMNA Social Justice Committee for a viewing of A Place at the Table (2013, 84 minutes). Fifty million people in the United States—including one in five children—suffer from hunger and do not get enough to eat on a regular basis to be healthy and active. This film follows three families struggling with food insecurity and ultimately shows us how hunger ad obesity pose serious economic, social and cultural implications for our nation, and how food access issues could be solved once and for all.

Info
Wingra School 718 Gilmore St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Movies
Google Calendar - A Place at the Table - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Place at the Table - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Place at the Table - 2018-02-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Place at the Table - 2018-02-16 19:00:00