press release:  Fri. Dec. 6, 5:45 pm First Unitarian Society (900 Univ. Bay Dr.) First Friday Film series continues with: A Place at the Table! This documentary shows us how hunger poses serious economic, social and cultural implications for our nation, and that it could be solved once and for all, if the American public decides - as they have in the past - that making healthy food available and affordable is in the best interest of us all. Community potluck followed by the screening and discussion. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/485940928674315/

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
