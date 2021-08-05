× Expand Joshua Biatch Sydney Hall and Alex Hancock in "A Plague on All Our Houses," from Whirligig Productions.

media release: Upstart Crows Productions is proud to sponsor performances of A Plague on All Our Houses - scenes from Shakespeare produced by Whirligig Productions and directed by Upstart Crows' alumna Samantha Biatch.

Performances will take place August 5-7 and August 12 and 14, all at 6:30pm, and will last for two hours. Refreshments sold at intermission! You are also welcome to bring your own food to enjoy. The show will take place at the amphitheater located behind Kromrey Middle School at 7009 Donna Dr, Middleton. Donations will be taken at the door. Suggested donation: $15/person.

We invite you to bring blankets and soft items to sit on; space for lawn chairs will be reserved at the top of the amphitheater. The space is handicapped-accessible.

We encourage our audience to mask as a precaution for your own and others' safety.

*All performers have been vaccinated.

We look forward to seeing you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1010356283131108