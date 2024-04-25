A Plastic Ocean

Westside Community Services Building, Sun Prairie 2598 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Join the City of Sun Prairie for its first annual Sustainable Film Series in honor of Earth Month! All screenings will be followed by a short discussion. Popcorn will be provided. 

April 11 @ 7 pm: 2040

April 17 @ 5:30 pm: WALL-E

April 25 @ 7 pm: A Plastic Ocean

Info

Westside Community Services Building, Sun Prairie 2598 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Environment
Movies
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - A Plastic Ocean - 2024-04-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Plastic Ocean - 2024-04-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Plastic Ocean - 2024-04-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Plastic Ocean - 2024-04-25 19:00:00 ical