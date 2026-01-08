media release: Colombia, Germany, Sweden | 2025 | DCP | 120 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Simón Mesa Soto

Cast: Ubeimar Rios, Rebeca Andrade, Guillermo Cardona

Once a promising poet, Oscar has since devolved into a total failure—drunk, unemployed, alienated from his family, and terminally aggrieved at the success of his peers. While teaching at a Medellín high school, he encounters a gifted student whose poetry reignites his passion. Taking this prodigy under his wing, Oscar attempts to get his life back on track—or at least secure a better one for his protege. Shot on gritty 16mm with a nonprofessional cast, this caustically funny portrait of an artist as a middle-aged loser is surprisingly poignant.

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthousecinema—on the big screen where they belong! This spring kicks off with one of 2025’s most gripping andacclaimed international releases, and an absolute must on the big screen: Sirat. Additional highlightsinclude the latest from cult favorites Bi Gan (Resurrection) and Matt Johnson (Nirvanna the Band theShow the Movie). Plus, haunted vacuum cleaners, deadbeat poets, and the tale of a botched city siege.This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.