A Political Science Look to the 2024 Elections

media release: This is a free, in-person event hosted on October 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM by the Middleton Senior Center. To register, please call 608-831-2373.

One year out from the 2024 presidential election, professor Barry Burden offers ways to think about what will happen from a political scientist's point of view. Drawing on historical patterns, academic research, and current data, the talk will highlight factors most likely to affect the results and its aftermath.

