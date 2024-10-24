A Progressive Path Forward

media release: UW Havens Wright Center hybrid in-person (Room 8417) and online event. If you would like to attend online, you must register in advance.

A former Washington State Senator and a lifelong organizer for immigrant, civil, and human rights, Representative Pramila Jayapal is currently serving her fourth term in Congress for Seattle and the surrounding communities. In 2016, she became the first South Asian American woman ever elected to the House. She came to the United States alone at the age of 16 and went on to start the largest immigrant rights organization in Washington state before becoming one of only two dozen naturalized citizens serving in Congress today. As the Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Representative Jayapal is the lead sponsor of the Medicare for All Act, the College for All Act, the Housing is a Human Right Act, the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, and the Roadmap to Freedom immigration resolution. She currently serves on the Judiciary, where she is also Ranking Member of the Immigration Subcommittee, and Education and Workforce Committee. Congresswoman Jayapal lives in Seattle with her husband Steve.