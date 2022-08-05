A Raisin in the Sun

media release: By Lorraine Hansberry; directed by Tasia A. Jones. In the Hill Theatre, 8/5-10/7.

On the South Side of Chicago in the 1950s, the Youngers have lost their patriarch. But with this tragedy comes a rare financial boon for the family - a $10,000 insurance payment that could change their lives and fulfill dreams long postponed. As their family dynamics spin, it soon becomes clear that everyone has different ideas about how the money should be used, causing divisions and mistrust. A stunning American classic that examines how racism suppresses the lives and aspirations of Black families.

Featuring Chiké Johnson, Gavin Lawrence & Greta Oglesby.