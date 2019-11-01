press release: USA | 1961 | DCP | 128 min.

Director: Daniel Petrie

Cast: Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Claudia McNeil

This moving screen adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry’s legendary, prize-winning play is about the tightly knit Younger family and their attempts to better their situation by moving out of their crowded South Side Chicago apartment. Awaiting an insurance check they hope will change circumstances, each family member has a different idea of how to spend the money. A new 4K restoration of A Raisin in the Sun will be screened in conjunction with University Theatre’s stage production of Bruce Norris’ Clybourne Park, November 14-24.

