press release: “A Raisin in the Sun”: A Staged Reading

Saturday, November 16, 2019, 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm (doors open at 6), First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive

Come experience a special staged reading of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun directed by Odyssey alumna Oroki Rice and produced by her Black Olive Community Theatre. The reading will also feature several Odyssey graduates, and all proceeds will benefit the UW Odyssey Project.

There will be an audience talk-back after the reading, along with refreshments. This community event is jointly sponsored by the Black Olive Community Theatre, Congregation Shaarei Shamayim, and First Unitarian Society.

This event costs $15 per person.