"A Road At Night" premiere

media release: Join us for this special event before public screenings begin on Feb. 13. All proceeds will support Howard Moore's ongoing care.

The film screening will include an exclusive Q&A panel with Coach Greg Gard, Howard's son Jerrell Moore, and former teammate Chris Conger, moderated by Voice of the Wisconsin Badgers Matt Lepay.

For more information, please contact Heather Garrison at heather.garrison@supportuw.org.

More about the film:

A Road At Night, a powerful documentary about former University o Wisconsin basketball player and coach Howard Moore and his family, will have its first theater run Feb. 12-19 at Marcus Theatre’s Point Cinema in Madison. The 73-minute documentary, directed by John Roach, tells the story of Howard and his family and one fateful night on a Michigan highway in 2019. It’s a story of love, loss –and ultimately, hope.

“The film looks at how our lives can change in an instant and the powerful bonds of family, faith, teammates and community,” Roach said. “We see how the worst of times often can bring out the best in people. You’ll laugh, cry, think ... and want to hug your family.”

To date, the film has been shown at local film festivals, winning the Audience Favorite Award from the Wisconsin Film Festival in 2025.

Roach is owner of the video production company Roach Projects. He co-wrote the screenplay for the Oscar-nominated David Lynch film “The Straight Story.” His other production credits include six Chicago Emmys, a National Iris Award for Best Television Special, and many other broadcast awards for documentaries and specials.

The film includes powerful and revealing interviews with Moore’s former coaches, teammates, family members and friends, including retired University of Wisconsin-Madison athletic director Barry Alvarez, retired UW basketball coach Bo Ryan, current UW basketball coach Greg Gard, former UW and NBA coach Stan Van Gundy, along with Badgers basketball legends Michael Finley, Rashard Grifith, Nigel Hayes-Davis, Frank Kaminsky, Jordan Taylor and Tracy Webster.

The Feb. 12 premiere, benefiting the Moore family, will feature a panel discussion with Howard’s son Jerrell Moore, Coach Gard, former UW basketball player Chris Conger, the Voice of the Badgers Matt Lepay, and Roach. Tickets to the benefit event are $225 (plus fees) and include a pre-event reception with former players and coaches.

Tickets for the Feb. 13-19 screenings will be available by early February through Marcus Theatres at regular ticket prices. All proceeds from ticket sales will support Howard Moore’s ongoing care. Donations can also be made directly at domoorefor34.com.

Moore is a UW graduate who played 47 games as a hard-nosed forward from 1990 to1995, including 21 games as a senior. In addition to helping the Badgers earn back-to-back NIT berths in 1991 and 1992, he helped the team get back to the NCAA Basketball Tournament for the first time since 1947. Moore then served as an assistant coach under Bo Ryan from 2005 to 2010 before leaving to become the head coach at University of Illinois-Chicago. He returned for a second stint as an assistant coach under Greg Gard in 2015. Tim Valentyn, Pam and George Hamel, and Heather Garrison are executive producers of the film, and Cannonball Productions assisted with distribution.