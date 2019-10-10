press release: A roundtable on Laboring Bodies with Ruth Wilson Gilmore (Graduate Center CUNY), Sarah Besky (Brown) and Sasha Turner (Quinnipiac U). This event is free and open to the public.

Ruth Wilson Gilmore is Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Director of the Center for Place, Culture, and Politics at the City University of New York Graduate Center. A co-founder of many grassroots organizations including California Prison Moratorium Project and Critical Resistance, she works on racial capitalism, organized violence, organized abandonment, changing state structure, criminalization, and labor and social movements. Current projects include a second edition of the prize-winning Golden Gulag: Prisons, Surplus, Crisis, and Opposition in Globalizing California. Recent publications include Beyond Bratton (Policing the Planet, Camp and Heatherton, eds.), and Abolition Geography and the Problem of Innocence (Futures of Black Radicalism, Lubin and Johnson, eds.). Gilmore has lectured in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America. Honors include the American Studies Association Angela Y. Davis Award for Public Scholarship (2012); the Association of American Geographers Harold Rose Award for Anti-Racist Research and Practice (2014); the SUNY-Purchase College Eugene V. Grant Distinguished Scholar Prize for Social and Environmental Justice (2015-16); and the American Studies Association Richard A Yarborough Mentorship Award (2017). Novelist Rachel Kushner profiled Gilmore in a New York Times Magazine feature article (17 April 2019).