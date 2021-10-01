media release: Whirligig Productions and Upstart Crows are happy to announce our next production! A Shavian Night consists of two, brief one-act farces by George Bernard Shaw.

Overruled sees two couples each taking separate holidays from one another. When the wrong spouses fall in love with each other on the way home, how can the situation be amicably resolved?

In Augustus Does His Bit, Lord Augustus Highcastle's mettle is tested by a mysterious Lady with important news.

Performances will take place October 1-2 and 8-9 at 6:00 p.m. and October 3 and 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Refreshments sold at intermission! You are also welcome to bring your own food to enjoy.

The show will take place at the backyard of a private residence at this address: 22 Chautauqua Trail, Madison 53719.

No tickets; instead, donations will be taken at the door. Suggested donation: $15/person.

We invite you to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The space is handicapped-accessible.

We encourage our audience to mask as a precaution for your own and others' safety.

*All performers have been vaccinated. https://www.facebook.com/ events/590627528770483