press release: September 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 8pm. One matinee – Sunday, September 15, at 2pm.

Encore presents “A Short Stack” of short plays. With Encore’s blend of the serious and the downright silly, you’ll see: “Revelations” – A troubled nun reconsiders her calling; “Schroudenstien” – A new “Wisconsin” take on an old tale (co-written by Encore actor, Dylan Schroud); “More than the Sum of My Parts” – a powerful testimony performed by Encore actor Corin Reilly, “In-Line Brutality” – the harsh realities of standing in line… and more!