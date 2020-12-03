ONLINE: A Simple Self-Help Tool for Stress Reduction

press release: Presented by Wendy Warren Grapentine

One of the biggest causes of ongoing stress in our lives is our body's fight, flight, or freeze response that can keep us on high alert unnecessarily. EFT or Emotional Freedom Techniques is a simple self-help tool to short-circuit that innate response to stress.

In this class, Wendy Warren Grapentine of Group Health Cooperative dives deeper into this tool she recently shared as part of her Reclaim Your Brain from Stress program. You'll learn more about what Emotional Freedom Techniques is, the science behind it, and how to use it in your day-to-day life.

Participation in the Reclaim Your Brain program is NOT a requirement for this class.

Please wash your hands before joining the online class or have hand sanitizer nearby as you will be touching your face.

Wendy Warren Grapentine is a former news anchor and medical reporter at Channel 27. She is currently a practicing massage therapist, energy worker, intuitive coach, and mind-body advocate at Group Health Cooperative and in private practice.

Wendy is committed to helping people understand how stress is manifesting in their bodies and how they can learn from and work with it. Her mission is to help people tap into their innate power of self-expression and healing.