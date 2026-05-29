media release: Calling all Gen Z pizza lovers: join us at the WisHistory Headquarters for a free and casual pizza night full of scavenger hunts, trivia, pop-up interactive displays, historic collections and Wisconsin history. Bring a friend to enjoy some food while testing your knowledge and learning about the civics and community-centered stories that have shaped the Badger State. Before you go, add your voice to a community-driven Wish Wall by sharing your hope for our country’s future.

A Slice of History: Pizza with a Side of Wisconsin History is part of a national initiative of Civic Season programming coordinated by Made By Us. To stay locally involved in the conversation, explore other 250th anniversary and civics-focused events, including the Democracy in Action Walking Tour and Wish Wall: What's Your Wish for the U.S.?

Recommended for guests 18–30.