RSVP for A Social History of Lake Mendota

November 7 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Register by Oct. 31.

Spend an evening with the Friends of Wisdom Prairie (FWP) for an entertaining and informative dinner lecture and annual meeting, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Holy Wisdom Monastery.

Years from now, future generations will thank those who stepped up to preserve and protect open spaces. On Thursday, November 7, join Don Sanford, author of On Fourth Lake: A Social History of Lake Mendota, to discover how a few people with big ideas helped transform hundreds of acres of Lake Mendota shoreline, where cows grazed in fields along Highway M and kids sang around the campfires, into a network of protected spaces.

This experience will also be a celebration of the Friends of Wisdom Prairie’s 10th anniversary. We hope you can join us for this special experience. Ticket price: $38 per person (includes dinner, drinks and presentation).

